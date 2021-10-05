Olivera Olives Recalled For Possible Clostridium Botulinum

by

Olivera Olives are being recalled in Canada for possible Clostridium botulinum contamination. This pathogen creates the botulism toxin under anaerobic and low acid conditions, which can cause illness and death. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The olives were distributed in Quebec in the hotel and restaurant and institutional industries.

The recalled products are Olivera olives. They are black sliced olives sold in 2.84 liter containers. There is no UPC number on the product. The codes printed on the label are PRO: 08/03/2021 and EXP: 07/03/2023. The lot number on the product is 09SB260.

The second recalled product is Olivera green sliced olives that are also packaged in 2.84 liter containers. There is no UPC number printed on that product label either. And the codes on the product label are Pro date: 8/3/2021 and EXP date: 7/3/2023. The PN number is 09sG260.

If you have these olives in your establishment do not serve them or eat them. Do not use them in cooking. You can throw the olives away in a double bagged or sealed container so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of botulism food poisoning occur about 18 to 36 hours after eating food contaminated with the toxin. Symptoms start at the top of the body and move downward in a symmetrical manner. Symptoms include difficulty swallowing, double vision, drooping eyelids, blurry vision, slurred speech, vomiting, difficulty moving the eyes, stomach pain, and diarrhea. Eventully it becomes difficult to breathe. There is an antidote to this toxin, but it must be given in a hospital through an IV.