Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup is being recalled because it may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically pieces of gray nitrile glove, according to the USDA. This can pose a choking hazard. The recall was issued after the company received several consumer complaints about the glove pieces in the product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions reported to the company to date due to the consumption of this product. The recalling company is Blount Fine Foods of McKinney, Texas.

The recalled item is 16 ounce plastic containers of Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup. The soup was produced on July 1, 2021. The lot code that is stamped on the label is 070121-1V. The best if used by date printed on the label is 09/09/2021 (September 9, 2021). The product has the establishment number “P-13130” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in consumers’ resfrigerators. Please check your fridge to see if you have purchased this product. If you have, do not eat it. You can throw the soup away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the recalling company is notifying their customers about this recall, and that the product is being removed from store shelves. If a retail distribution list is issued, it will be posted at the USDA web site.