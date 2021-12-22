Public Health Alert For Swiss Meat & Sausage Summer Sausage

by

A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for about 51 pounds of Swiss Meat & Sausage Summer Sausage because it may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically pieces of metal. This poses a mouth injury and choking hazard. No injuries or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Swiss Processing Plant, Inc. A recall was not requested because the USDA believes that the product is no longer available for sale.

The recalled ready to eat sausage was produced on November 18, 2021. The item is an 8 ounce chub containing RTE Swiss Meat & Sausage Co. Hawaiian Style Summer Sausage. The “Made on” date is 111821, which is located on the left or right edge of the packaging. The establishment number “EST. 2969” is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The sausage was sold in the Swiss Processing Plant retail store and also at a local winery retailer in Hermann, Missouri.

The problem was discovered when an establishment employee noticed metal in the product that was purchased from the company store. That prompted an investigation and the company notified FSIS. FSIS is concerned that some of this product could be in consumers’ pantries or refrigerators.

Please check your refrigerator or pantry carefully to see if you have purchased this Swiss Meat & Sausage Summer Sausage. If you have, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a double bagged or sealed container inside a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.