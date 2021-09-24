Ready Pac Salads Recalled For Undeclared Anchovies

by

Ready Pac salads are being recalled because they contain anchovies, or fin fish, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to anchovies could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date.

About 222,915 pounds of ready-to-eat salads that contain meat and poultry are included in this recall. The recalling firm is Ready Pac Foods Inc of Swedesboro, New Jersey and Jackson, Georgia.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the USDA web site along with the package size, package type, establishment number, lot code, and use by date. You can also see pictures of product labels at the site.

The assembled salads were produced from August 27, 2021 through September 19,2021. These products have the establishment number “M-18502B,” “P-18502B,” “M-32081,” or “P-32081” printed on the packaging next to the use by date. These items were shipped to retail and Department of Defense locations nationwide.

The recalled products include Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad, Signature Farms Cafe Bowl Salad, Little Salad Bar Chef Salad, Kroger Garden Salad with Chicken & Bacon, and Kroger Chef Salad Kit For One. The use by dates, lot codes, establishment numbers and sizes are different.

If you purchased any of these Ready Pac salads and are allergic to anchovies or fin fish, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.