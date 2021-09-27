Roasted Cashews and Trail Mix Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Roasted cashews and trail mix are being recalled because they may contain foreign material in the form of glass pieces. This poses a mouth injury and choking hazard. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling company is SunTree Snack Foods of Phoenix, Arizona.

The brand names of the recalled items are Happy Belly, Prince & Spring, Harris Teeter, and HEB. You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the brand names, lot codes, UPC numbers, package sizes, and best by dates at the FDA web site.

The recalled items include Harris Teeter cashew halves and pieces, Harris Teeter tropical trail mix, HEB 100 Calorie Packs cashews, Happy Belly salted cashew halves, and Prince & Spring Mountain Trail Mix. The UPC numbers and other information are different for each of these products.

The company believes that the source of the glass pieces is roasted cashews that were an ingredient common to each recalled item. These products were distributed to retail stores in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

If you bought any of these items with those specific lot codes, package sizes, best by dates, and UPC numbers, do not eat them. You can throw them away after first double bagging them or wrapping them so other people can’t access them, or you can take the items back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.