A Salmonella outbreak associated with avocados in Canada is a good reminder to wash that fruit before peeling and eat it. At least 79 people in five provinces are sick. The outbreak appears to be ongoing, according to Public Health Canada.

The case count by province is: British Columbia (34), Alberta (28), Saskatchewan (4), Manitoba (11) ,and Ontario (2). The illnesses in Ontario are related to travel in Alberta nd British Columbia. Illness onset dates range from early September 2021 to mid November 2021. Four people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. The patient age range is between five and 89 years.

The source of the outbreak is not confirmed. Many of the patients said they ate fresh avocados purchased from grocery otters or served at restaurants before they got sick. Traceback has found that the avocados were sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

A public health notice has been issued to residents and businesses in those four provinces about this investigation so they can make informed decisions. To protect yourself, all produce should be inspected before you buy them; avoid any that are damaged or bruised, because that creates a potential entry for pathogens.

Always wash and dry fruits and vegetables before preparing or consuming to help remove pathogens. Use a clean brush to scrub firm items such as melons, potatoes, carrots, avocados, and oranges. Wash them even if you are going to peel them, because the act of peeling can transfer bacteria to the interior of the fruit or vegetable. Cut away any bruised or damaged areas on fruits and vegetables before consuming. And wash the knife with hot water and soap before using it again.

If you aren’t going to immediately eat prepared fruits and veggies, refrigerate them to help control the growth of bacteria. Refrigerate prepared produce within two hours. And use a separate cutting board for preparing produce and raw meats and poultry.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection usually start a few hours to a few days after exposure. People usually experience fever, headache, chills ,nausea, abdominal cramps, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor.