Some County Time and Kool-Aid Powdered Beverages Recalled

Some Country Time and Kool-Aid powdered beverages, along with some Tang and Arizona Tea powdered beverages are being recalled because they may contain foreign material in the form of very small pieces of metal or glass. This material may have been introduced into the product during production. This can pose a choking or injury hazard. The recall notice does not state whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company. The recalling firm is Kraft Heinz.

These items have best by dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023. In addition, select code dates of Country Time Lemonade with the best by date September 15, 2023, along with Tang powdered beverages with the best when used by dates of August 20 – 21, 2023 are being voluntarily recalled in Canada for the same problem.

The issue was discovered during an internal review at the company’s manufacturing facility. The company is working with retail partners and distributors to remove these products from store shelves. No other sizes, varieties, or code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea, Tang, or other powdered beverages, ready-to-drink beverages, or Kraft Heinz product are affected by this recall.

You can see the long list of recalled items at the FDA web site, along with the product size, individual package best before dates, and the individual package UPC numbers. Some of the recalled products include Arizona Arnold Palmer, Country Time Lemonade, Tang Orange, Kool-Aid Tropical Punch, Country Time Pink Lemonade, Kool-Aid Strawberry Cherry, Tang Guava Pineapple, Kool-Aid Tropical Punch, and Country Time Lemonade Drink Mix, among others.

If you purchased any of these Country Time and Kool-Aid powdered beverage products with those sizes, specific UPC numbers, and best by dates, do not use them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.