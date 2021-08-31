Soo Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria Monocytogenes

by

Soo Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling company is T-Brothers Food and Trading Ltd.

The mushrooms were distributed in Alberta and British Columbia and may have been disturbed nationally at the retail level. The recalled product is Soo Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in 200 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 6 23431 92001 5, and the codes on the product are 3.2.10 21.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) inspection activities. A food safety investigation has been launched, which may lead to the recall of more products. The government is making sure that the company is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it. The potential for cross-contamination with other foods that are eaten uncooked exists. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure garbage can so other people can’t get to it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

You should clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you discard the mushrooms, since this pathogen can grow at temperatures below 40°F. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after touching this product.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may think they have the flu, but this infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirth as well as premature labor and infection in the newborn. If you do get sick, see your doctor as soon as possible.