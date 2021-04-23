S&W O Organic Black Beans Chili Beans Recalled For Possible Botulism

by

Faribault Foods is voluntarily recalling S&W O Organic Black Beans and O Organic Chili Beans because they may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin. The cans may have a compromised hermetic seal, which can affect the can integrity and may cause the cans to leak or bloat. This can also allow the growth of Clostridium botulinum bacteria. The recall was started after the firm received consumer and customer complaints about the failure of the seal.

The problem related to the seal has been corrected, and no other Faribault Foods products are affected. This issue affects only the lot codes listed below. They were all distributed from February 2021 to April 2o21.

The recalled products are S&W Organic Black Beans in 15 ounce cans, with lot number Best By JAN 31 2023 1329A 032 21, S&W Organic Black Beans in 15 ounce cans with lot number Best By FEB 01 2023 1329A 033 21, S&W Organic Black Beans in 15 ounce cans with lot number Best By FEB 02 2023 1329A 034 21, and S&W Organic Black Beans in 15 ounce cans with lot number Best By FEB 03 2023 1329A 035 21. Also recalled is O Organic Organic Black Beans in 15 ounce cans, with lot number Best By FEB 03 2023 981A 035 21, and O Organic Organic Chili Beans in 15 ounce cans with lot number Best By FEB 04 2023 978A 036 21.

Symptoms of botulism food poisoning include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing and muscle weakness. Paralysis makes its way down the body in a symmetrical way, eventually causing paralysis of the muscles that control breathing. This poisoning is a medical emergency.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first. Throw them away in a sealed or double bagged container in a secure garbage can so other people can’t access them, or take them back to the place where you purchased them for a full refund.