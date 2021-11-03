Taylor Farms Mushroom Stir Fry Recalled For Possible Listeria

On the Kroger recall, the UPC number for the recalled mushroom stir fry blend is 30223 – 11232. The product is packaged in 9 ounce containers, and all codes are recalled. On the FDA recall notice, there is no UPC information or package size listed. The notice just states that the recall for Taylor Farms Mushroom Stir Fry affects Kroger stores located in these cities and states: Georgia; South Carolina; Auburn, Alabama, Greater Louisville area (including Indiana) and Lexington, Kentucky; Greater Memphis area, Tennessee; Arkansas; Mississippi; Western Kentucky; and Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee.

If you purchased Taylor Farms Mushroom Stir Fry from Kroger stores, do not use or eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly first. The possibility of cross-contamination between the product and other foods and items in your kitchen exists. And once Listeria monocytogenes is introduced to an environment it can become established.

You can throw this item away in a double bagged or sealed container inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid. Or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

You should then clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning and after touching this product.

If you ate this Taylor Farms Mushroom Stir Fry Blend, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. This illness affects the very young, the elderly, people with compromised immune systems, and pregnant women most severely. If you do feel sick with a high fever, stiff neck, and a severe headache, call your doctor immediately. Pregnant women usually only have a mild illness similar to the flu, but listeriosis can cause stillbirth and miscarriage.