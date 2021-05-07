The Big Carrot Juice Products Recalled For Pieces of Glass

by

The Big Carrot is recalling some of its The Big Carrot juice products in Canada because they main contain foreign material in the form of pieces of glass. This presents a choking, mouth, and esophagus injury hazard. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling company is The Big Carrot. These products were distributed in Ontario at the retail level.

The recalled Big Carrot juice products are all The Big Carrot brand. They include Heart of Gold, packaged in 10 ounce containers with UPC number 07051 and code 05 03; Heart of Gold in 16 ounce packages with UPC number 07124 and the code 05 03; Orange Juice, sold in 16 ounce containers with UPC number 07135 and code 05 03; and Turmeric Ginger Shot, packaged in 2 ounce containers with UPC number 07139 and code 05 05. You can see pictures of product labels at the CFIA web site.

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recalls will be listed on the CFIA food recall page. The government is making sure that the company is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

If you purchased any of these recalled Big Carrot juice products with those UPC numbers, package sizes, and codes, do not drink them. You can throw them away after first double bagging them, in a secure garbage can so other people can’t access them, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.