Trident Pacific Salmon Burgers Recalled For Foreign Material

Trident Seafoods Corporation is voluntarily recalling one lot of Trident Pacific Salmon Burgers because they may be contaminated with small pieces of metal, which can pose a mouth injury and choking hazard. No reports of any injury or illness have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. Anyone concerned about an illness or injury should contact their health care provider.

The recalled item is Trident Pacific Salmon Burgers that are sold in 3 pound (48 ounce) packages. The lot number printed on the label is GC101431 and the best by date stamped on the product is January 14, 2023 (01/14/2023). This product was sold at Costco stores.

The source of the small pieces of metal hasn’t been identified. Trident Seafoods is investigating this problem.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. Throw it away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or take it back to your local Costco for a full refund. For more information, you can contact Trident Seafoods Consumer Affairs Team via phone or email.