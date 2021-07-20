Uncle Wally’s Muffins Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

Uncle Wally’s Muffins and several other brands including Great Value (Walmart) and 7-Eleven, are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No reports of illness have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Give and Go Prepared Foods Inc. The muffins were sold nationwide.

This recall is limited to the products listed on a table at the FDA web site. The recall does not affect any other products in countries other than the United States.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the UPC numbers, best if used by dates, lot codes, and pictures of product labels, at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled products include Uncle Wally’s Twin Muffins – Blueberry, The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins – Banana Nut, Stop n Shop 12 Count Mini Corn Muffins, 7-Eleven Selects Chocolate Chip 3 pack Mini Muffins, Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel, Strawberry Streusel Mini Muffins, Great Value Chocolate Chip Snack Muffin, and Marketside Strawberry & Creme Muffins, among others.

Please look carefully at the product names, package sizes, UPC numbers, and identifying information on the chart. If you purchased any of thee products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

You should then clean out your pantry or refrigerator or wherever you stored the muffins with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products and after cleaning.

If you ate any of these recalled Uncle Wally’s Muffins or the other brands in the recall notice, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Those symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only feel mildly ill, but this infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. If you do get sick, contact your doctor.