Veggie Foodle Green Zucchini Noodles Recalled For Possible Listeria

Veggie Foodle Green Zucchini Noodles are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connections with the recall of this product. The recalling company is Freshline Foods Ltd.

The noodles were sold in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and may have been sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled item is Veggie Foodle Green Zucchini Whole Vegetable Noodles that are packaged in 340 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 8 09145 70000 0. The codes on this product are 21AU18 Best Before

The recall was trigged by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation has begun. If more products are recalled, the recall will be listed on the CFIA web site. The CFIA is making sure that the company and industry is recalling this product from the marketplace.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you are going to cook it first. The potential for cross-contamination is too great. You can throw the Veggie Foodle Green Zucchini Noodles away in a sealed package in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator or freezer with a mild bleach solution, this this pathogen can grow at temperatures below 40°F and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.

If you ate this product, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do feel sick, call your doctor.