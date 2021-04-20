vitafusion Gummy Vitamins Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Church & Dwight Company is voluntarily recalling vitaFusion Gummy Vitamins dietary supplements because they may contain foreign material, more specifically metallic mesh material. This poses a choking and injury hazard. In severe cases, consuming a metallic mesh material could damage the digestive tract. There have been no reports of consumer illness or injury received by the company to date in relation to the consumption of these products.

The recall was prompted by two consumer reports. The recalled vitamins were manufactured during a four day period between October 29, 2020 and November 3, 2020. They were sold to in-store and e-commerce retailers from November 13, 2020 to April 9, 2021.

The recalled products include vitafusion Kids Melatonin in 50 count packages, with UPC number 1-27917-00170-8 and lot code WA03076268 with expiration date 11/22; and vitafusion Fiber Well in 220 count jars, with UPC number 0-27917-01984-0 and lot code and expiration date pairs WA03087520 with expiration date 11/22, WA02487524 with expiration date 9/22, and WA03086273 with expiration date 11/22. Also recalled is vitafusion SleepWell in 250 count bottles, with UPC number 0-27917-02524-7, lot code WA03077414 and expiration date 11/22; and vitafusion MultiVites in 150 count bottles, with UPC number 0-27917-01919-2, lot code WA03044959, and expiration date 4/22.

Also recalled is vitafusion Melatonin in 44 count bottles, with UPC number 0-27917-28011-0, lot code WA03076270, and expiration date 11/22; vitafusion Melatonin in 140 count containers, with UPC number 0-27917-02671-8 and lot code expiration date pairs WA03076990 and expiration date 11/22, WA03077852 with expiration date 11/22, and WA02608988 with expiration date 9/22. Finally, vitafusion Fiber Well is recalled, in 90 count bottles, with UPC number 0-27917-01890-4 and lot code expiration date pairs WA02187020 and expiration date 8/22, WA03086671 with expiration date 11/22, and WA03087521 with expiration date 11/22.

You can see pictures of these vitafusion Gummy Vitamins at the FDA web site. If you purchased any of these items, stop using them immediately. You can throw them away after first double bagging them and putting them into a secure garbage can, then call the company for a refund, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.