Whole Foods Cranberry Biscotti Recalled For Undeclared Pistachios

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling Whole Foods Cranberry Biscotti because it may contain undeclared pistachios (tree nuts), one of the major food allergens that are not listed on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to tree nuts may have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. One illness was reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

The Whole Foods Cranberry Biscotti was sold in the Bakery department of some Whole Foods stores located in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The product has a sell-by date through April 3, 2021. The PLU code on the label is 41712. The biscotti was sold by weight in clear plastic containers. All affected product has been removed from store shelves. The company was alerted to the issue by a consumer complaint.

This biscotti was sold at these Whole Foods Market stores:

Whole Foods Market 10275 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, MD 21044

Whole Foods Market 4420 Willard Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Whole Foods Market 316 Kentlands Boulevard, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Whole Foods Market 1575 The Fairway, Rydal, PA 19046

Whole Foods Market 111 Siena Drive, Upper Saint Clair, PA 15241

Whole Foods Market 4501 Market Commons Drive, Fairfax, VA 22033

If you bought this product and are allergic to pistachios, or tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store for a full refund. You can also just bring a valid receipt into the store for a refund.