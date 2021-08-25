Willow Tree Chicken Salad and Dip Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Willow Tree Chicken Salad and Dip products are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination, more specifically hard white plastic. This poses a choking hazard. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The problem was discovered when the company received a consumer complaint. The recalling firm is Willow Tree Poultry Farm of Attleboro, Massachusetts.

These ready to eat items were produced on August 10, 2021 through August 13, 2021. These products are:

5 pound containers of Willow Tree Premium White Meat Caesar Chicken Dip” with sell by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/06/2021.

5 pound and 12 ounce containers of the same brand of Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Dip” with sell by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/05/2021.

5 pound container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad” with sell by date 09/07/2021.

15 ounce containers of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad” with sell by dates 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.

15 ounce containers of the same brand of White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad” with sell by date 09/08/2021.

15 ounce containers of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with sell by dates 09/07/2021, 09/08/2021, 09/09/2021, 09/10/2021.

7.5 ounce containers of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with sell by dates 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.

10 pound containers of the same brand of White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/08/2021.

All of these items have the establishment number “EST. P-8827” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to wholesale and retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.