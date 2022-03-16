Airborne Gummies Recalled For Possible Injury Hazard

by

Airborne Gummies are being recalled for a possible injury hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Pressure can build up in these dietary supplement bottles and the cap and seal can pop off with force, posing an injury hazard. There have been 70 reports of the ap or seal popping off the bottles, including 18 reports of minor injuries and one report of an eye injury that required medical attention. The recalling firm is RB Health (US) LLC (Reckitt”), of Parsippany, New Jersey.

When opened for the first time, the pressure could cause the cap and seal to pop off with force. The recalled Airborne Gummies were only sold in two sizes – 63 count and 75 count. The UPC numbers are on the product label and the lot codes and expiration dates are on the bottom of the bottle. More than 3,000,000 bottles are included in this recall.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the CPSC web site, along with UPC numbers, lot codes, and expiration dates. Some of the flavors of the recalled supplements included Assorted Fruit, Orange, Kids, and Assorted Fruit Bundle Pack, among others. This product was manufactured in the United States.

These gummies were sold at Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco, Walmart and other stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Amazon and schiffvitamins from May 2020 through February 2022 for between $18 and $33.

Please look at the list carefully to see if you bought any of these items. If you did, do not open the bottle. Contact the company to return these products if they are unopened, and get a full refund. Bottles that have already been opened are not subject to this recall as they no longer present a hazard.