Alasko Frozen Raspberries Recalled in Canada For Possible Norovirus

Alasko Frozen Raspberries are being recalled in Canada for possible norovirus contamination. The individually quick frozen (IQF) berries were sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions in Quebec, Ontario, and Nova Scotia. The recalling firm is New Alasko Limited Partnership. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date.

The recalled product is Alasko brand IQF Whole Raspberries that are sold frozen. They were packaged in 5 x 1 kilogram containers. The codes on the product are: Lot number SY 21278, P.O.: 116381-01, and BB: 2023-OC-04. The UPC number that is stamped on the inner bag is 6 95058 00205 4, and the UPC number that is printed on the outer carton is: 1 069505 800205 1.

If you have these Alasko Frozen Raspberries, do not eat, sell, or serve them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged container inside a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after getting rid of the raspberries.

Norovirus is an extremely contagious virus that is passed through contaminated food and drink, via person-to-person contact, and through contact with contaminated objects (fomites). Most people who contract norovirus experience vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea. Symptoms usually begin quickly, and end without medical intervention within a day or two, although some people do become sick enough, usually with dehydration, to require hospitalization.