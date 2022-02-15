American Gourmet Saladitos Dry Salted Plums Recalled For Lead

by

American Gourmet Saladitos Dry Salted Plums are being recalled for possible lead contamination. This is the sixth recall of this type of product in the last two weeks; the recalling firms and product distribution are different for each recall. No illnesses have ben reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is American Gourmet.

The recalled item is American Gourmet Saladitos Dry Salted Plums that are packaged in .99c packages that each weigh 1.5 ounces. They were sold in South San Diego through liquor stores. The lot number 211203 is printed on the label. The sell by date for this item is 12/03/2022. And the UPC number stamped on the package is 1578600104.

Lead, a toxic heavy metal, is present in the environment. While everyone is exposed to some lead from eating food, drinking water, and inhaling dust, consumption over time can cause serious health problems such as reduced IQ, developmental delays, and learning disabilities. And consuming large quantities of lead in a short time period can cause acute lead poisoning.

Symptoms of acute lead poisoning can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior changes, mood changes, and seizures. Infants and young children are most affected by chronic exposure to amounts of lead that may not lead to obvious symptoms of poisoning.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. Dispose of the dried salted plums according to your community’s hazardous waste disposal program. You can also take the product back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.