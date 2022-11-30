Amy’s Kitchen Gluten Free Burritos Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Amy’s Kitchen Gluten Free Burritos in Bean and Cheese flavor are being recalled because they may contain foreign material in the form of hard plastic pieces. This poses a mouth injury and choking hazard. There is no information about any possible adverse effects because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Activity page. The recalling firm is Amy’s Kitchen of Petaluma, California.

About 5,134 cases of this product are included in the recall. The recalled product is Amy’s Kitchen Gluten Free Bean and Cheese Burritos that are each 5 ounces. The burritos are individually wrapped in plastic. There are 12 units per case. The UPC number for this item that is printed on the wrapper is 042272-00353-2. The lot number that is stamped on the label is 30H0922. And the best before date for this product is 08/2024 (August 2024).

The frozen burritos were distributed at the retail level in these states: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

If you bought this Amy’s Kitchen Gluten Free Burritos Bean and Cheese product, do not eat it. You can throw the burrito away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.