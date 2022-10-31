Asian Pride Potstickers Are Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Asian Pride Potstickers are being recalled for lack of inspection. About 33,280 pounds of these frozen chicken and pork potsticker products are included in this recall. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is JYC Enterprise, Inc. of Houston, Texas.

The frozen potstickers were repackaged and relabeled on various dates ranging from February 22,2022 to October 24, 2022. The recalled products include 16 pound cases of Asian Pride Potstickers that contain 330 pieces of Chicken Potstickers in eight 2-pound clear plastic bags. Also recalled is 16 pound cases of Asian Pride Potstickers contain 330 pieces of Pork Potstickers in eight 2 pound clear plastic bags.

These products have the establishment number “P-13186” or “Est. 13186” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to restaurants in Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS certification activities. The firm allegedly repackaged and relabeled the products without the benefit of federal inspection. FSIS is concerned that these products are in restaurant freezers. Please check your freezers carefully to see if you have them.

FSIS is conducting recall effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is notifying their customers about this recall, and that the product is no longer available to customers. If a retail distribution list is assembled, it will be posted on the USDA web site.

If you do have these potstickers, do not serve them to the public.You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the place of purchase.