Beef Jerky Experience Products Recalled For Possible Listeria

Beef Jerky Experience products are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There have been no confirmed reports of illness associated with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Magnolia Provision Company of Knoxville, Tennessee.

The ready to eat beef jerky items were produced on August 25, 2022. They are all Beef Jerky Experience brand. They include:

2 ounce packages of “CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23” on the back of the package.

8 ounce packages of “CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23” displayed on the back of the package.

16 ounce packages of “CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23” printed on the back of the package.

These items all have the establishment number “EST. 8091” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the company reported to FSIS that it received confirmation from their third party lab that a product contact surface sample tested positive for the pathogen. FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ pantries.

If you did buy any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

You should then clean your pantry with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling these products and after cleaning.