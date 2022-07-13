Big Olaf Ice Cream Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

Big Olaf ice cream recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This ice cream is linked to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but the recall notice states, “No formal complaints were filed with the Florida Department of Health as of July 1st, 2022,” and “Based on epidemiological information shared by the CDC and State Officials, Big Olaf may be a potential source of illness in an ongoing Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.” Big Olaf Creamery is located in Sarasota, Florida.

The product was sold at Big Olaf retailers in Florida, to consumers in restaurants, and in senior homes. It was also sold at one location in Fredericksburg, Ohio, which was not named.

The ice cream was sold in plastic pint containers, plastic 1/2 gallon tubs, and in plastic 2.5-gallon tubs. The large size was only sold to restaurants and senior homes. All flavors, codes, lots, and expiration dates of this ice cream are included in this recall.

The company has stopped production and distribution of their ice cream while the investigation is ongoing. The owners are working with the FDA to recall this product.

If you are buying ice cream at a restaurant, ask if it is Big Olaf brand. If it is, do not order it. If you have Big Olaf ice cream in your freezer, discard it immediately. Do not eat it, even if some has been consumed and no one is sick. You can throw the ice cream away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Clean your freezer with a mild bleach solution after you discard the ice cream. Follow directions to wipe down the interior of the freezer and all packages in that freezer. Wash your hands thorough with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the ice cream.

If you ate this ice cream, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, for the next 70 days. Symptoms include a high fever, muscle aches, severe headache, stiff neck, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant people need to be very careful with this pathogen since it can cause miscarriage and stillbirth, even though symptoms are mild. If you do get sick, see your doctor.