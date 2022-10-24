Bob Evans Italian Sausage Recalled for Foreign Material

by

Bob Evans Italian Sausage is being recalled because it may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically thin blue rubber pieces. This can pose a choking hazard. No injuries or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc., of Xenia, Ohio.

The raw Italian pork sausage items were produced on September 8, 2022. The recalled product is 1 pound chubs containing Bob Evans Italian Sausage. The lot code stamped on the label is XEN3663466. The use by/freeze by date of 11/26/22 (November 26, 2022) is on the label as well, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25.

The recalled sausage has the establishment number “EST. 6785” inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

FSIS is concerned that some of this product could be in consumers’ home freezers or refrigerators. The USDA is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the product is no longer available for consumers to buy. If a retail distribution list is distributed, it will be posted on the USDA web site.

Please check your refrigerator and freezer carefully to see if you purchased this item with that lot code, use by date, time stamp, and USDA establishment number. If you have it, do not eat it. You can throw the sausage away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.