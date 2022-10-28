Boomerang’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Boomerang’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie is being recalled because it may contain foreign material in the form of copper wire pieces. This poses a mouth injury and choking hazard and may damage the esophagus and GI tract. No injuries or confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date. The recalling firm is Lone Star Bakery, Inc. of China Grove, Texas.

About 5,740 pounds of this product are included in this recall. They were produced on April 1, 2022. The recall was triggered when the firm received consumer complaints reporting entwined copper wire embedded in the pies.

The recalled item is an 8-ounce carton containing Boomerang’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie with a use by date of 092323 (September 23, 2023). The pies have the establishment number Est. 31772 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to distributors and retail locations in these states: California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

FSIS is concerned that these pies could be in consumers’ home freezers. The government is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure the company is removing all product from store shelves. If a retail distribution list becomes available, it will be posted at the USDA web site.

Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have this Boomerang’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie. If you have purchased it, do not eat it. You can throw the pie away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.