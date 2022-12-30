Caesar’s Pasta Frozen Manicotti Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Caesar’s Pasta Frozen Manicotti is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Caesar’s pasta of Blackwood, New Jersey. About 5,610 pounds of this product are included in this recall.

The frozen manicotti was sold to foodservice distributors, including restaurants, in these areas: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Southeastern New York State; Northeastern Pennsylvania; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. This product was not available at the retail level.

The recalled product is Caesar’s Pasta Frozen Manicotti that is packaged in 10 pound bulk boxes. The manicotti was sold under the brand names Orefresco and Caesar’s Pasta. The best by date stamped on the label is September 28, 2024.

The manicotti is not a ready-to-eat product. Cooking instructions on the label state that it must e cooked to 160°F. At that temperature, Listeria monocytogenes bacteria is destroyed.

The recall was triggered as a result of routine sampling. Tests revealed that the finished product may contain that pathogen. The FDA and the company are investigating to figure out what caused the problem.

Each of the company’s customers who received this product have been notified about this issue. The company has provided its customers instructions about how to discard this product.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this bacteria, can take up to 70 days to appear. People who are at high risk for serious illness include pregnant women, the elderly, the very young, and anyone with a compromised immune system.