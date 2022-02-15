Candies Tolteca Saladitos Salted Dried Plums Recalled For Lead

by

Candies Tolteca Saladitos Salted Dried Plums and Saladitos Con Chile Y Limon Dried Plums with Chili & Lemon are being recalled for possible lead contamination. This is the seventh recall for this kind of food in the last two weeks. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this recalled item. The recalling firm is Candies Tolteca of Fresno, California.

Lead is a toxic heavy metal and can, when ingested in large quantities, cause toxic poisoning. In smaller quantities, when ingested over time, lead consumption can lead to lower IQ and developmental delays.

The recalled items were sold in California, Nevada, and Utah through independent distributors, and company route sales representatives who then sold them to many retail stores, including gas stations, convenience stores, and supermarkets. The company received a Notice of Violation about the Prop 65 warning label.

The Candies Tolteca Saladitos Salted Dried Plums are packaged in 1.5 ounce clear cellophane bags that are about 4 inches by 8 inches. The name appears on a blue TOLTECA brand label and has the UPC number 704927600694. The expiration date is 05/20/2022. The Saladitos Con Chile Y Limon product is also in a 1.5 ounce clear cellophane bag that is 4 inches by 8 inches. The name appears on the green TOLTECA brand label and has the UPC number 704927600700. The expiration date is 01/20/2022. The lot number for both products is 21019 that is printed on the front of the package. You can see pictures of the products at the FDA web site.

The company has discontinued the sale of these items. If you purchased either one of them, do not eat them. You can discard them according to your community’s hazardous waste disposal program, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.