Circle K / Couche Tard Club Sandwiches Recalled For Listeria

Circle K / Couche Tard club sandwiches are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Aristo Cuisine.

The recalled items are Circle K / Couche Tard Chicken Salad Club Sandwich on white bread, in 255 gram packages. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8 74111 00969 2, and the best before date is 08-OCT-2022. Also recalled is Circle K / Couch Tard Ham Salad Club Sandwich on white bread. That product is packaged in 265 gram containers. The UPC number printed on the product package is 8 74111 00970 8 and the best before date is 08-OCT-2022. You can see pictures of product packages at the CFIA web site.

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation. If more products are recalled as a result of the investigation, the public will be notified on the CFIA web site.

If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.

Clean out your refrigerator with a solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water to kill any bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products and after cleaning.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Those symptoms can include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches that may be preceded by nausea and diarrhea. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.