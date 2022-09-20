Compliments Salad Products Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Compliments salad products and other salad product and salad mix varieties are being recalled in Canada because they may contain foreign material in the form of plastic pieces. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No injuries or adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Vegpro International Inc.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web site, along with the product names, package sizes, UPC numbers ,and best before dates. The brands included in this recall are Compliments, Fresh Attitude, President’s Choice, and Your Fresh Market.

The recalled items include Spring Mix, Organic Baby Arugula, Baby Kale Blend, Organics Arugula & Spinach Spinach Salad Mix, Baby Spinach and Tender Red Lettuces, Organics Field Greens Salad Mix, Organics Kale, Chard & Spinach Salad Mix, San Marino Mix, Duo Baby Kale and Spinach, and Healthy Harvest, among others. The best by dates are all in September 2022; some of these salads have expired.

These items were sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador at the retail level. If you purchased any of these Compliments salad products or any of the other brands with those UPC numbers in those package sizes, with the specific best before dates, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.