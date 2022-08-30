Connoisseur’s Kitchen Spice Mantra Chicken Recalled For Listeria

by

Connoisseur’s Kitchen Spice Mantra Chicken in two flavors is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. About 880 pounds of these frozen ready to eat chicken entree products are included in this recall. There have been no confirmed reports of illness associated with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Connoisseur’s Kitchen of Surrey, British Columbia.

These items were produced on August 3, 2022 and imported to the U.S. on August 8, 2022. The recalled products include 2 pound box packages containing Spice Mantra Chicken Korma with lot code 220803-406US, and 2 pound box packages containing Spice Mantra Butter Chicken with lot code 220803-400US.

These products have the establishment number “780” inside the Canadian mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in Alaska and Washington. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

The problem was discovered when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency notified FSIS that the products are associated with a sample that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

FSIS is concerned that these products may be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer to see if you have them. If you do have Connoisseur’s Kitchen Spice Mantra chicken products, do not eat them, even if you plan to heat them thoroughly because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away inside a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

You should then clean out your refrigerator or freezer with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these items.