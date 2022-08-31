Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Three Coins Dried Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Tai Phat Wholesalers, LLC of Capitol Heights, Maryland. The brand name is Three Golden Coins.

The recalled products were sold in specialty retail stores in these states: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia. The mushrooms are in four different types and sizes and are packaged in sealed clear plastic bags with a label.

The recalled products are all Three Coins Dried Mushrooms. They include Slices, with item number 01051- Nam Meo Soi -S- in 2.5 ounce containers, Slices with item number 01276- Nam Meo Soi -L- in 10.5 ounce packages, Whole with item number 01052- Nam Meo Nguyen -S- in 2.5 ounce containers, and Whole with item number 01277- Nam Meo Nguyen -L- in 10.5 ounce packages. You can see pictures of the products at the FDA web site.

The potential for contamination was discovered through routine testing by the Maryland Department of Health. That agency purchased some of these mushrooms at a retail store and found the pathogen in that product. Sales have been suspended while the Maryland Department of Health and the company investigate the issue.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to rehydrate and cook the mushrooms, because of the potential for cross-contamination. You can throw them away after first double bagging them and placing them into a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these items.