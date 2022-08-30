Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies Recalled

by

Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination. The cookies may contain metal pieces, which pose a choking and mouth injury hazard, and can injure the esophagus. No injuries or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these cookies. The recalling firm is D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Company.

The cookies were sold at Target stores nationwide. No other lots or products made by this company are included in this recall.

The recalled product is Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies that are packaged in a 44 ounce clear plastic jug that is formed in the shape of a bear with a red screw top lid. The best by date is 21FEB2023 (February 21, 2023), the jug lot number is Y052722, and the case lot number is Y052722. The time stamp on the product label is From 15:00 to 23:00. And the UPC number that is printed on the product label is 085239817698.

The recall was started when metal (wire) was found inside a portion of the cookies. Foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp, and large are more likely to cause serious internal injury or dental injuries. And flexible foreign material that is not sharp, and smaller is more likely to cause minor injuries such as transit choking or small lacerations in the GI tract.

If you purchased this jar of animal cracker cookies, with that lot code and use by date and UPC number, do not consume them. You can throw them away by first wrapping the jug in a container, then put it into a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it. Or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a refund.