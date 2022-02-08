Corrales Saladitos Dried Salted Plums With Chili Recalled For Lead

by

Corrales Saladitos Dried Salted Plums With Chili is being recalled for possible lead contamination. Lead is a toxic substance found in the environment. Exposure to larger amounts of lead can cause acute lead poisoning. Symptoms include abdominal pain, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma. There is no safe level of lead consumption. Lead can affect nearly every system in the body, although the health problems depend on the amount of lead and the duration of exposure, along with the age of the person who has been exposed.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue. the recalling firm is A&E Corrales LLC of Seattle, Washington.

The recalled product is Corrales Saladitos Dried Salted Plums with Chili that is packaged in a 16 ounce (1 pound) clear plastic bag package with a white label. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0661799748162.. This product was distributed nationwide through distributors to retail stores, and also sold through Amazon and the company website. The dates the product was sold were from August 1, 2021 to December mer 31, 2021.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed container, disposing of it according to your community’s hazardous waste disposal program, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.