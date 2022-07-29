Danny’s Cuban Pizza Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Danny’s Cuban Pizzas are being recalled for lack of inspection. These pizzas were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the USDA. About 19,275 pounds of frozen meat pizza products are included in this recall. No confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Danny’s Sub and Pizza of Cape Coral, Florida.

The individual size frozen Cuban style meat pizzas were produced from January 2020 through July 2022. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site. The products include:

14 ounce plastic shrink wrapped frozen packages containing a single-serving of “DANNY’S CUBAN PIZZA AUTHENTIC CUBAN STYLE pepperoni” with no lot code, packaging dates, or other identifying information represented on the label.

14 ounce plastic shrink wrapped frozen packages containing a single-serving of “DANNY’S CUBAN PIZZA AUTHENTIC CUBAN STYLE chorizo” with no lot code, packaging dates, or other identifying information represented on the label.

17.5 ounce plastic shrink wrapped frozen packages containing a single-serving of “DANNY’S CUBAN PIZZA AUTHENTIC CUBAN STYLE Hawaiian” with no lot code, packaging dates, or other identifying information represented on the label.

14 ounce plastic shrink wrapped frozen packages containing a single-serving of “DANNY’S CUBAN PIZZA AUTHENTIC CUBAN STYLE ham” with no lot code, packaging dates, or other identifying information represented on the label.

These products do not have an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection. The pizzas were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by the USDA. The pizzas were shipped to retail locations in Florida and Texas.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed container inside a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a refund.