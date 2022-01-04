Delizza Cream Puffs Recalled For Possible Foreign Material

by

Delizza Cream Puffs are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination, more specifically small metal fragments. This poses a choking and injury hazard. No injuries or incidents have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Poppies International, Inc. of Battleboro, North Carolina.

The miniature cream puffs were made from December 7 to December 10, 2021. The problem was discovered during production. The cream puffs were available for purchase from December 16 through December 23, 2021. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled products include Delizza Chocolate Enrobed Cream Puffs in 30 count (400 gram) containers. The UPC number printed on that product label is 6 76670 00402 2 and the lot codes are L1J5021 and L1K5021. The best before date is 06/09/2023. Also recalled is Delizza Cream Puffs in 30 count (375 gram) packages, with UPC number 6 76670 00107 6, and lot codes L2N5021 and L2O5021. The best before date is 06/10/2023. Finally, Delizza Cream Puffs in 120 count (1.5 kg) packages with UPC number 6 76670 00800 6 is recalled. The lot codes are L32E5021 and L32F5021 and the best before date is 06/07/2023. The lot numbers and best before dates are on the side of each tub by the lid.

The 120 count Cream Puffs were distributed to select Costco locations in Northern California as well as Carson City and Sparks, Nevada. The 30 count Cream Puffs were distributed to select Safeway locations in Northern California. And the 30 count Chocolate Enrobed Cream Puffs are sold at select ShopRite and PriceRite locations in these states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed container in a secure trash can with a tight lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.