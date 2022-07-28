Dole Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix Recalled For Nightshade

by

Dole Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix and Marketside Spring Mix are being recalled because those products may contain hairy nightshade, a toxic plant, according to the FDA’s Access Data list. About 1,647 cases of these products are included in this recall. This recall is not listed on the FDA’s main recall page.

Hairy nightshade is an annual plant that is originally from South America. The plant’s leaves and stems are soft and clammy with a sticky residue. The toxin is a glycoalkaloid called solanine, which is found throughout the plant. Solanine is toxic to humans and livestock.

The recalled products are Marketside Spring Mix that is packaged in 11 ounce bags, with code W167011 and with the best if used by date of 6/30/2022 on the label. Also recalled is Marketside Spring Mix in 5 ounce packages with codes W16709A and W16709B with best if used by date 6/29/2022. Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix in 16 ounce packages is also included in this recall. The code on the product is W167011 with best if used by date of 6/30/2022. Finally, Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix in 16 ounce bags is also recalled. The code for that product is W168011, and the best if used by date is 7/01/2022.

The salads were sold in these states: Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and Tennessee at the retail level. Symptoms of solanine poisoning can include nausea, vomiting, fever, abdominal or stomach pain, headache, dilated pupils, and hallucinations.

If you purchased any of these Dole Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix or Marketside Spring Mix salads in those package sizes with the specific lot numbers and best if used by dates, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.