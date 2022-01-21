Dr. Snack Goji Berry Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

by

Dr. Snack Goji Berry is being recalled because it may contain sulfites that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to sulfites, or who has asthma, could have a serious reaction if they consume this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is BCS International Corp. of Long Island City, New York.

The recalled product is Dr. Snack Goji Berry that is sold in 4.5 ounce, 6 ounce, and 9 ounce clear plastic containers. The product is also sold in 5 pound cardboard boxes. The respective UPC numbers for these items that are printed on the product labels are: 80555492205, 80555493218, 80555494216, and 80555470198. This product was sold in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware at the consumer level. No pictures of the product were provided.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of undeclared sulfites in “Dr Snack Goji Berry.” If some people with asthma consume 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving, they can have a severe reaction or even suffer anaphylactic shock. This product contained 13.6 milligrams of sulfites per serving.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to sulfites or have asthma, do not eat them. You can throw the product away in a sealed or double bagged container, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.