El Super Leon Ponchin Snacks Dry Salted Plums Recalled

by

El Super Leon Ponchin Snacks Saladitos Dry Salted Plums are being recalled for possible lead contamination. This is the third recall of this product that is sold by different companies. The products are made both with and without chili. The brands are El Leoncito and El Super Leon. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is El Super Elon Ponchin Snacks Inc. of San Diego, California.

These products were sold in California at retail stores, grocery stores, and convenience stores, as well as at cash & carry locations. The recalled products are: El Leoncito Saladitos Dry Salted Plums, El Leoncito Saladitos Dry Salted Plums with Chilis, El Super Leon Saladitos Dry Salted Plums, and El Super Leon Saladitos Dry Salted Plums with Chilis.

The recalled products were sold in these sizes: 1.05 ounce, 1.4 ounce, and 16 ounce. The Dry Salted Plum product is packaged in a bag with a green top, and the Dry Salted Plum with Chili and chamoy is packaged in bags with a red top. You can see pictures of the product labels at the FDA web site.

The recall was started after the California Department of Public Health analyzed a sample at the company’s location and a sample from a store. Lab results showed that the items had unsafe levels of lead.

Lead poisoning can be chronic or acute. Consuming large quantities of lead can cause symptoms like abdominal pain, vomiting, seizures, irritability, weakness, and behavior or mood changes.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. Discard them in accordance with your community’s hazardous waste disposal, or take the back th the store where you bought them for a full refund.