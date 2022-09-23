Empanadas Valrico Empanadas Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Empanadas Valrico Empanadas are being recalled for lack of inspection. About 6,247 pounds of beef and chicken empanadas are included in this recall. There have been no reports of adverse reactions received by the company or the USDA to date due to the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Empanadas Valrico Inc. of Sarasota, Florida.

These frozen items were produced and distributed at the retail level in the state of Florida from March 2022 to September 2022. These items include:

Approximately 1.6 pound clear plastic bag packages containing 10 pieces of STEAK EMPANADAS with “BEST BEFORE” dates before January 30, 2023.

Approximately 1.6 pound clear plastic bag packages containing 10 pieces of CHICKEN EMPANADAS with “BEST BEFORE” dates before January 30, 2023.

Approximately 4.6 pound clear plastic bag packages containing 25 pieces of STEAK EMPANADAS with “BEST BEFORE” dates prior to January 30, 2023.

Approximately 4.6 pound clear plastic bag packages containing 25 pieces of CHICKEN EMPANADAS with “BEST BEFORE” dates before January 30, 2023.

These items do not have the USDA mark of inspection because the company is not a federally inspected establishment. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

The problem was discovered when USDA was notified by the Florida Department of Agriculture that the products did not have a USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by the USDA. If a retail distribution list is released, it will be published on the USDA web site.

FSIS is concerned that these items may be in consumers’ home freezers. If you did buy any, do not eat them. You can throw the empanadas away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure garbage can or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.