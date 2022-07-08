Enjoy Life Bakery Products Recalled For Foreign Material Contamination

by

Enjoy Life bakery products are being recalled in Canada for foreign material contamination, more specifically pieces of plastic. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No injuries or adverse reactions have been reported to date. The recalling firms are Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC, Lobular Companies Ltd., Ontario Natural Food Company, and UNFI Canada Inc.

The recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The recalled products were sold nationally and online. They are all Enjoy Life brand.

The items include Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle that is packaged in 170 gram bags. The UPC number printed on the label is 8 53522 00018 4 and the code is 23/MR/10. Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip are also recalled. They are also packaged in a 170 gram bag, with UPC number 8 53522 00019 1 and codes 23/MR/05 and 23/MR/12. Soft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownie is recalled. It is in 170 gram bags, with UPC number 8 53522 00021 4 and code 23/MR/06.

Chewy Bars – Chocolate Chip and Caramel is included in this recall. That product is in a 165 gram package, with UPC number 8 19597 01133 3 and the code 23/MR/03 on the label. Breakfast Ovals – Chocolate Chip and Banana is recalled. That item is packaged in 250 gram containers, with UPC number 8 19597 01270 5 and codes 23/JA/18 and 23/JA/19. Finally, Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley, is recalled. It is packaged in 250 gram bags, with UPC number 8 19597 01271 2 and codes 23/FE/10 and 23/MR/10. You can see pictures of these products at the CFIA web site.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them, even if some have been consumed and they are not contaminated with plastic. You can throw them away, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.