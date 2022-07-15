Enjoy Life Cookies and Snacks Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Enjoy Life cookies and snacks are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination, more specifically pieces of plastic. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No injuries or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Enjoy Life Natural Brands of Chicago, Illinois.

The recall is limited to these Enjoy Life products and best by dates. They are sold in retail stores and online in the United States and Canada. No other Enjoy Life foods are affected by this voluntary recall. You can see pictures of product packages at the FDA web site.

The recalled products are all Enjoy Life brand. They include Soft Baked Cookes – Snickerdoodles, in 6 ounce packages, with UPC number 853522000184 and best by dates 3/4/2023 and 3/10/2023; Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip, in 6 ounce packages, with UPC number 853522000191 and best by dates 2/5/2023, 2/6/2023, and 3/5/2023; Soft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownies in 6 ounce packages, with UPC number 853522000214 and best by date 3/6/2023; Soft Baked Cookies – Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, also in 6 ounce packages, with UPC number 819597013801 and best by date 3/3/2023; and Soft Baked Cookies – Monster, in 6 ounce packages, with UPC number 819597013818 and best by dates 2/6/2023 and 3/3/2023.

Also recalled is Chewy Bars – Sunseed Crunch, in 5.75 ounce packages, with UPC number 853522000627 and best by date 3/3/2023; and Chewy Bars – Caramel Blondie, in 5.75 ounce packages, with UPC number 819597011258 and best by dates 3/3/2023 and 3/4/2023.

Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Apple Cinnamon, in 8.8 ounce packages, with UPC number 819597012569 and best by dates 2/12/2023 2/13/2023, 2/20/2023, 3/12/2023, and 3/13/2023, is included in this recall; as is Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Chocolate Chip Banana, in 8.8 ounce packages with UPC number 819597012576 and best by dates 1/6/2023, 1/7/2023, 1/19/2023, 1/20/2023, and 2/12/2023; and Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley, in 8.8 ounce packages with UPC number 819597012583 and best by dates 2/10/2023, 2/11/2023, 2/17/2023, and 3/10/2023.

Brownie Bites – Rich Chocolate, in 4.76 ounce packages, is also recalled, with UPC number 819597013290 and best by date 1/10/23; as is Brownie Bites – Salted Caramel, in 4.76 ounce packages with UPC number 819597013313 and best by date 1/10/2023. Finally, Soft Baked Cookies – Amazon Variety Pack – (2SND,1CC,1OAT,1SBCC,1MSTR), in 6/6 ounce packages, is recalled. The UPC number for that product is 10819597014515 and the best by dates are 9/24/2022 and 1/20/2023.

If you bought any of these Enjoy Life cookies and snack products, don’t eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.