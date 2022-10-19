Enoki Mushrooms Recalled in Canada For Possible Listeria

by

Enoki mushrooms have been recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Goldenway Import and Export.

The recalled product does not have a brand name. It is Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in 200 gram (7.05 ounce) plastic bags. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 6 950319 388815. The codes on the package are YH22081713013 2022.10.31. The mushrooms were sold in British Columbia and Manitoba at the retail level, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation has been launched.

If you bought these mushrooms, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them, because of the possibility of cross-contamination with other foods and surfaces in your kitchen. You can throw the mushrooms away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

You should clean your refrigerator with a solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to one gallon of warm water after discarding the mushrooms. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the mushrooms and after cleaning.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis fir the next 70 days. Symptoms include a stiff neck, severe headache, high fever, and muscle aches that are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. If you do feel ill, see your doctor.