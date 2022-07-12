Enoki Mushrooms Recalled in Canada For Possible Listeria

by

Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Covic International Trading Inc.

The recalled item is Enoki Mushrooms that are sold packaged in 200 gram bags. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 8 807076 001496. There is no brand name attached to this product. The code on the bag is 25 07 2022 AF009D. The enoki mushrooms were sold in British Columbia and Manitoba, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories.

This recall was triggered by government test results. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. The government is ensuring that these mushrooms are being removed from the marketplace.

If you bought these mushrooms, do not eat them, even if you are going to cook them first, since they present a risk of cross-contamination with other foods and surfaces in your kitchen. You can throw the mushrooms away in a sealed bag inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to one gallon of warm water to kill bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after touching the mushrooms.