FDA Warns Consumers About the Dangers of Tianeptine

The FDA is warning consumers about the dangers of Tianeptine, an unapproved drug that is “linked to serious harm, overdoses, and death,” according to the government. Some companies are illegally marketing and selling products containing tianeptine to consumers. Those companies are also making what the FDA calls dangerous and unproven claims that tianeptine can “improve brain function and treat anxiety, depression, pain, opioid use disorder, and other conditions.”

The FDA has previously warned consumers about this product, but vendors are still marketing and selling this drug. It is often sold online, typically in tablet or powder form.

Other countries have approved tianeptine to treat depression and anxiety, but some countries have restricted how it is prescribed. The drug label in some of those countries has been revised to warn of possible addiction.

Reports of bad reactions and unwanted effects involving this drug are increasing in the United States. Poison control center calls involving tianeptine exposure have increased nationwide, from 11 total cases from 2000 to 2013 to 153 cases in 2020 alone.

This drug has the potential for abuse. People with history of opiod use disorder may be at particular risk. Some people have used it as an opioid alternative or to self-treat depression and anxiety. Adverse effects may occur when it is taken at doses higher than those prescribed.

The dangers of tianeptine and adverse effects reported to the FDA include agitation, drowsiness, confusion, sweating, rapid heartbeat high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slowed or stopped breathing, coma, and death.

Consumers should avoid all products containing this drug, including those claiming to treat any ailment. Talk to your doctor if you need help with opioid dependence or any illness such as depression or anxiety.