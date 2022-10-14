Frank’s Butcher Shop Ground Beef Alert For Possible E. coli O103

by

Public health alert issued for Frank’s Butcher Shop Ground Beef for possible E. coli O103 contamination. That strain of E. coli is one of the Big Six Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli bacteria that the government identified as harmful to human health. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Frank’s Butcher Shop.

The recalled raw ground beef items were produced on October 4, 2022. It is 1 pound plastic vacuum-sealed packages containing Franks’ Butcher Shop Ground Beef with packed on dates of 10-07-2022 and 10-09-2022 on the label.

The establishment has a retail store in Hudson, Wyoming and sold this product directly to consumers. FBS Hudson is attempting to contact consumers who may have bought 14 packages of the ground beef that is subject to this public health alert.

The problem was discovered when the company told the USDA that routine microbial testing results found STEC O103 in a sample of the ground beef. Many clinical laboratories do not test for the Big Six non-O175 bacteria because they are more difficult to identify.

FSIS is concerned that this Frank’s Butcher Shop ground beef is in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the ground beef away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.