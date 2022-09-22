Fresh and Local Turkey Bacon Sub Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Fresh and Local Turkey Bacon Sub is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There have been no illnesses reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this sandwich. The recalling firm is CLS Catering Services Ltd.

The recalled product is Fresh and Local Turkey Bacon Sub that is packaged in 205 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 8 77838 48482 7. The best before dates are 22SE21 (September 21, 2022), 22SE22 (September 22, 2022), 22SE25 (September 25, 2022), and 22SE26 (September 26, 2022).

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. The government is ensuring that industry is removing these recalled products from stores.

If you purchased this sandwich in that size, with that UPC number and the best before dates listed, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

You should then clean your referigearor with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can become established in moist, cool, and damp environments. Use a mild bleach solution, and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this sandwich.