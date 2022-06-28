Gelato Artigianale Raspberry Gelato Recalled For Possible Norovirus

by

Gelato Artigianale Raspberry Gelato is being recalled in Canada for possible norovirus contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Angelo’s Italian Market Inc. in London, Ontario.

The recalled product is Gelato Artigianale al gusto di Raspberry Gelato that is sold in 1 liter packages. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0 000000 067430. There are no codes on this item; it was sold at Angelo’s Italian Market Inc., which is located at 755 Wonderland Road North, in London, Ontario, up to and including June 14, 2022.

The raspberries used to make this product may be contaminated with the virus. The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if some has been consumed and no one is sick. You can throw the Gelato Artigianale Raspberry Gelato away in a double bagged packaged inside a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of norovirus usually occur quickly and suddenly. Most people get sick within 12 to 48 hours after consuming food contaminated with this virus. the main symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach cramps, low grade fever, headache, chills, fatigue, and muscle aches. Most people recover without medical care within a few days. Some people, however, may experience dehydration and need medical care of hospitalization.