Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage Recalled

by

Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination, more specifically pieces of thin blue plastic. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. About 4,480 pounds of sausages are included in this recall. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries in association with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Sunset Farm Foods Inc. of Valdosta, Georgia.

The sausages are fully cooked and smoked, and were produced on June 30, 2022. The recalled product is 28 ounce vacuum sealed packages of Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage with a sell by date of 10-28-22 (October 28, 2022).

The product has the establishment number “P 9185” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The sausages were sold at the retail level in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

The problem was discovered when the company told FSIS that it had received consumer complaints that thin blue plastic was embedded inside the product. FSIS is concerned that these sausages may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw the sausage away in a a double bagged or sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.