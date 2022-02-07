Golden Medal Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Golden Medal Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria that can cause severe illness. No illnesses have been reported to the company or the FDA to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Golden Medal Mushroom of Los Angeles, California. The mushrooms are imported from China.

The recalled product is Golden Medal Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in 7.05 ounce (200 gram) containers. The container is a vacuum sealed plastic package with an upper transparent part. The lower portion has a black background. The product is “Product of China,” with no English translation on the label. No business name is printed on the packages.

All cases of the product are included in this recall. This product has the lot number 300511 printed on the product label. The UPC number is 6 953150 100684. The mushrooms were distributed directly in Chicago, Illinois in January 2022, and then further distributed to retail stores nationwide.

The potential for contamination was discovered during routine testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria was found in the 200 gram packages of these enoki mushrooms.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the mushrooms thoroughly, because of the potential for cross-contamination with other foods and kitchen surfaces. You can throw these mushrooms away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you get rid of these mushrooms. Listeria can grow at refrigerator temps, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these mushrooms and after cleaning.